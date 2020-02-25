“I’m Palestinian, I’m Going Stab To Everyone”: Woman Accused Of Attacking Air Marshal On Flight To Dulles





A woman has been arrested after being accused of assaulting a federal air marshal on Feb. 22 while aboard a United Airlines flight from Frankfurt, Germany to Dulles International Airport.

While on the flight, the woman allegedly said “I’m going to stab everyone on the plane. Then kill myself. I’m Palestinian! That’s how we get down,” according to a criminal complaint from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Dana Ghazi Mustafa got into an altercation with a flight attendant when she refused to leave the airplane’s bathroom after she was caught smoking.

Mustafa was crying and upset and was taken to a different seat after telling flight attendants she was flying home to see her family but they were killed in a car accident caused by a drunk driver.

A federal air marshal detected the smell of alcohol coming from her and the complaint states when Mustafa was going to her new seat she punched a television monitor behind her and threw a coin.

Mustafa got up and moved to the back of the cabin with a lighter in her hand. Mustafa allegedly pushed a flight attendant who tried to stop her and she tried to close the bathroom door.

Two federal air marshalls got involved and tried to get her to leave the bathroom but she refused. The criminal complaint states Mustafa was later handcuffed and she began yelling and started kicking at the air marshalls and hit one of them several times in the shins.

According to the criminal complaint, another air marshal was able to calm Mustafa down. One of the marshals collected her belongings which consisted of a half-empty bottle of Absolute Vodka in her bag.

The criminal complaint states, while Mustafa was seated next to a federal air marshal for the rest of the flight after the incident she said several random things including:

“I’m going to stab everyone on the plane. Then kill myself. I’m Palestinian! That’s how we get down,” “I was allowed to drink my duty-free bottle of vodka on my previous flight,” and “What’s the point of living?” Mustafa allegedly described that she wanted to punch the air marshal in the face and was imagining stabbing him, according to the criminal complaint.

An FBI agent later interviewed Mustafa about her saying that her family was killed by a drunk driver, but she had a hard time remembering the facts of what she said aboard the plane and admitted that she lied about the story, the complaint states.

