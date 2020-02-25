MIRACLE IN YERUSHALAYIM: Explosion In Shul In Beit Vegan, Only Three Lightly Injured [SEE THE PHOTOS & VIDEOS]





Bichasdei Hashem, only three people were lightly injured during an explosion in a Shul in the Beit Vegan section of Jerusalem.

It happened at around 7:30PM at the Bais Yehuda Shul located on Avuhav Street.

The force of the explosion took down doors, walls, windows and broke car windows parked down the street.

The fire Department arrived quickly on the scene, and determined that the explosion was caused by a gas main.

The entire structure and surrounding buildings were evacuated.

See the extensive damage caused by the blast in the attached videos and photos.







