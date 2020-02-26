WATCH: Socialist Sanders Under Fire For Saying He Would Consider Moving Embassy Back To Tel Aviv





US Socialist presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said in Tuesday’s debate that he would ‘take into consideration’ the move of the US Embassy from Jerusalem back to Tel Aviv, if he is elected president.

CBS Moderator Major Garrett first asked Sanders about his recent criticism of pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC. He asked, “What would you say to American Jews who might be concerned you’re not, from their perspective, supportive enough of Israel, and specifically, would you move the US embassy back to Tel Aviv?”

The Vermont senator responded, “I am very proud of being Jewish. I actually lived in Israel for some months, but what I happen to believe is that right now, sadly, tragically, in Israel, through Bibi Netanyahu, you have a reactionary racist who is now running that country,” he said, referring to Israel’s prime minister.

He continued by saying, “Our foreign policy in the Mideast should be about absolutely protecting the independence and security of Israel, but you cannot ignore the suffering of the Palestinian people. We have got to have a policy that reaches out to the Palestinians and the Americans. That will come within the context of bringing nations together in the Mideast.”

Sanders called for a two-state solution, and said he would consider moving the US Embassy back to Tel Aviv.

Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, on Wednesday denounced Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) over the comments, labeling them “horrifying.”

That remark is shocking,” Katz said in an interview with Army Radio on Wednesday, according to reports.

He added that “we don’t intervene in the internal process in the United States,” but said that Sanders had a history of deriding Israel and issues that its citizens consider sacred.

“The remark by Sanders, who is of Jewish background, is his second against the state of Israel on topics that are at the core of Jewish belief, Jewish history and Israel’s security,” he said. “Naturally, people who support Israel will not support someone who goes against these things.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








