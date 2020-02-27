CORONAVIRUS PANIC IN THE U.S. 700 To Isolate In New York, 8,400 Being Monitored In California





The New York State Health Department says 700 people in the state have been asked to voluntarily self-isolate for two weeks.

It’s important to point out there are no confirmed cases here, and no one in New York City or in New Jersey is being monitored.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s not a matter of if, but when the coronavirus becomes a bigger issue in the United States.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday the state is currently monitoring at least 8,400 people for COVID-19, a day after health officials confirmed the first possible community transmission of the coronavirus in a Solano County resident.

