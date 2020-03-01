Motzei Shabbos News Round-Up From Israel





The sixth and 7th carriers of the Coronavirus in Israel have been identified by the Health Ministry. The 7th and most recent person identified to be ill with the virus is a man from Migdal HaEmek. He has been put under house quarantine. He was visiting family in Italy last week where he contracted the virus. The Health Ministry has published a list of the places that the man visited as well as the flights that he took and has instructed everyone on those flights, or who visited those places for more than 15 minutes on the dates that the man was there to also go into house quarantine.

France has issued a ban on gatherings of more than 5,000 people in any one location due to the spread of the Coronavirus in their country. So far 73 people in France have been found to be infected with the virus in France. The French government has instructed people to no longer shake hands with anyone.

In Italy, the death total now tallies at 21 people who have died due to the Coronavirus. In Iran, reports have emerged stating that 41 people have died due to the virus and nine of them were in the past day. In China, 47 people died in the last day due to the virus. South Korea saw another 594 people who have been confirmed to be infected.

Rambam Medical Center in Haifa is erecting an additional ward that will be completely closed off and quarantined and on a separate level from the rest of the hospital to house people infected with the virus. So far, no one suffering from the virus has yet come to the hospital.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu issued a statement distancing himself and the Likud party from having any connection to the statements made by Israel Bachar, a leading strategist for the Blue and White party who said on the recording that if Benny Gantz were to become Prime Minister it would be a “danger to the people of Israel.”

Additionally, the Prime Minister and the Likud party had some fallout of their own after Channel 12 news revealed a recording of former Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, Natan Eshel, making racist statements against Sephardi voters and calling Miri Regev names. Netanyahu later tweeted that “I called and made it clear to Natan Eshel that his words were unworthy and unacceptable to me. He apologized for his words immediately. The Likud is a home for all sectors of Israeli society and always will be.”

Labor party leader Amir Peretz said that there was only one possibility of government forming after the election and that is if a left-wing government is formed with the support of the Joint-List party.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on the suspicion of his being involved in a hit-and-run where a pedestrian was seriously injured in Shadmot Devorah in the lower Galilee.

3 people were lightly and moderately injured in a building fire that broke out in a residential building on HaTzionut Boulevard in Haifa.

A shock grenade was thrown at the home of Israeli pop-star Noa Kirel in Ra’anana. No one was injured and there was no damage s the grenade failed to explode. Kirel’s parents called the police and sappers came to defuse the shock grenade. The motive for the act is unclear and police are investigating the situation. Kirel was performing at a concert in Kibbutz Yifat at the time of the grenade being thrown. She recently enlisted in the IDF.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








