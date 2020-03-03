TEHILLIM – Child Critical After Falling Off 2nd Story Balcony In Lakewood





A ten-year-old Lakewood child is in critical condition after falling off a second story balcony, Tuesday evening.

It happened just before 6:00PM at “Yeshiva Apartments”, located on 6th Street just off Princeton Avenue.

The boy had apparently fallen over the railing on a porch, and fell two stories to the street below.

Lakewood Hatzolah Paramedics rushed the child to the jersey Shore Trauma Center, where the boy was listen in critical condition. He reportedly suffered a skull fracture, and is unconscious.

Please say tehillim for Moshe ben Dina.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







