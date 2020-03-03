Kashrus Mashgiach May Have Contracted Coronavirus – Gets Tested While in House Quarantine





A Mashgiach who recently returned to Eretz Yisroel from Thailand on Friday began to feel ill and decided to get checked to see whether he was infected with the Coronavirus. The Mashgiach was on a flight the Motzei Shabbos previously with a number of South Korean travelers. According to instructions from the Health Ministry, the Mashgiach went into quarantine in his home.

When he began to feel ill on Monday, he followed Health Ministry protocols and called Magen David Adom for assistance suspecting he may have contracted the virus.

On Tuesday, Magen David Adom staff who is trained to test for Coronavirus arrived at his home in full protective gear and conducted a number of tests. They are currently waiting on the results to determine whether or not the Mashgiach has indeed contracted the virus.

A different passenger on the Mashgiach’s flight refused to board the plane and postponed his trip due to the presence of the South Korean contingent.

