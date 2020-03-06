PROBLEM FOR YESHIVAS AND SEMINARIES: Israel Says Dormitories Are NOT Acceptable For Quarantine





It’s a question that is on many people’s minds.

What happens to Yeshiva Bochrim, Seminary girls, and other students who will be travelling to Israel with the ongoing Coronavirus quarantine regulations. With Pesach just a few weeks away, many students currently in Eretz Yisroel will be coming home for a few weeks and returning. Hopefully, coronavirus will be a thing of the past by that time, but if things stay the way the are now, they will have to enter a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their arrival. This does not (yet) apply for visitors arriving from the United States, but that can change at any time.

In response to these questions, MK Rabbi Yisrael Eichler has just sent the following statement to YWN:

Since the Ministry of Health has banned the entry of foreign citizens from certain countries, we have been inundated with queries from students and other residents of those countries asking whether they will be allowed to return to Israel after having travelled abroad.

We are pleased to clarify:

After comprehensive communication with the Ministry of Health, we have clarified that the Ministry has instructed the Border Police to determine whether a traveler can fulfill the instructions for Home Quarantine.

Regarding travelers arriving from countries which incur quarantine:

Only those who can present proven ability to stay in quarantine according to the regulations will be permitted to enter Israel.

The Border Police will determine if indeed one meets the specifications necessary for Home Quarantine. They will require proof such as an apartment in Israel or a close relative who would allow quarantine in his home, etc. DORMITORIES WILL NOT BE ACCEPTABLE accommodations for quarantine.

The regulations, and the list of affected countries is constantly being updated.

For further information, please contact the Ministry of Health Hotline *5400.

Wishing everyone good health.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








