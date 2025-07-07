Iran War Accelerates Efforts To Move IDF Bases Away From Urban Areas

Israel’s Land Authority has launched an accelerated process to move military bases outside populated cities in central Israel after the war with Iran, Ynet reported.

The move will also free land for the construction of about 60,000 housing units.

According to the report, some plans have already been approved, including the relocation of the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv. However, the plan was expected to be implemented in 2030 and has now been brought forward.

The IDF intelligence base and the neighboring military college in Ramat HaSharon were scheduled to be relocated to Jerusalem and the south in 2027 but those plans have been brought forward as well.

The decision to move bases out of cities in central Israel was made by the government in 2011.

The UK’s Telegraph recently reported that five IDF bases were hit by missiles fired by Iran during the 12 days of the war. The report is based on satellite data analyzed by the University of Oregon in the United States.

The IDF refused to comment on interception data or damage to bases, but told the newspaper that “all relevant units maintained functional continuity throughout the operation.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)