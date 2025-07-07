LAKEWOOD: Judge Orders Release Of BMG Yungerman R’ Binyomin Kubani

A judge has ordered the immediate release of R’ Binyomin Kubani, a Beth Medrash Govoha avreich who had been held in Ocean County Jail after being arrested last week on suspicion of attempting to lure a teenager into his vehicle — a claim his legal team says is entirely unfounded and the result of a miscommunication.

Kubani was taken into custody by Lakewood police after a Hispanic teenager alleged that the avreich had tried to lure him into a car. But according to individuals familiar with the incident, Kubani — who speaks little to no English — was simply trying to hire a day laborer to clean his car, a common practice in the area.

Whether the accusation arose from a language barrier or a deeper misunderstanding remains unclear, but the teen flagged down a passing police officer, who then arrested Kubani without taking his statement, according to his attorney.

“I call on the authorities to thoroughly investigate this matter and take necessary steps to address any wrongdoing or systemic issues that may have contributed to this arrest,” said Yosef Jacobovitch, who is representing Kubani.

Jacobovitch also criticized the conduct of Lakewood Police Detective Charles Messer, claiming he refused to take Kubani’s version of events. “I immediately contacted the department to request they speak with my client,” Jacobovitch said. “Detective Messer responded, ‘I will not let him muddy the water with his lies.’”

Further legal proceedings are expected, but as of now, R’ Binyomin Kubani has returned home.

