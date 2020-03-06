BREAKING: El Al Consolidating Some Flights To U.S. And Other Locations





El Al is cancelling some flights to the US due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak and a decline in demand.

The Jerusalem Post reports that El Al will publish a detailed list of the flights effected later today, but it appears their flight to San Francisco is being axed.

Other locations on the list appear to be Larnaca in Cyprus, Barcelona, Zurich and Berlin.

Meanwhile, El Al tweeted this:

“Due to ongoing uncertainty in the travel industry & to allow our valued customers to book with confidence, newly purchased EL AL tickets as of 3/4/20 until 3/31/20 will be exempt from change fees. The change to these tickets is allowed for up to 1 year from the date of purchase.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








