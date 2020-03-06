Worried About The Coronavirus? This Is Rav Chaim Kanievsky’s Advice

Sponsored Content





As concern and even panic sweep the globe regarding the spread of coronavirus, most Jews opt to do as they have always done: Have bitachon, and do hishtadlus. At this stage it seems the best hishtadlus is to follow the instructions of the local health departments, to wash hands regularly, and to avoid touching one’s face. The rabbanim chime in, however, with another form of spiritual hishtadlus: Giving tzedaka to help those who are ill.

“My father, my teacher the Sar HaTorah shlita said that all those who donate a tangible sum to the Kupat Hair fund … should merit, measure for measure, that he should not be ill and there should be no illness in his home.

Signing in honor of the great mitzvah,

Yitzchok Shaul Kanievsky son of HaGaon Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlita”

Donations made to a Kupat Ha’Ir fund will go toward poor Jewish families affected by illness. Now is a particularly urgent time, as many are hastily preparing for Purim and Pesach, and simultaneously struggling to afford life-saving treatments. This, midah k’neged midah, is part of your hishtadlus for your own health.

All donors will be davened for by Rav Chaim Kanievsky every Erev Shabbos before candle lighting.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE







