SPRING FORWARD: Daylight Saving Time Returning To Most Of US; Change Your Clock, And Check Your Smoke Alarms





A sure sign that spring’s on the horizon: One hour less shut-eye on Motzei Shabbos no matter when you turn out the lights.

You may have lost a bit of sleep, but in the months ahead you’ll gain an extra hour of sunlight in the evenings.

Set those clocks 60 minutes ahead before you hit the hay on Motzei Shabbos. The time change officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time.

Most clocks, such as those on cell phones and computers will update automatically overnight, moving forward from 2 a.m to 3 a.m. But other household clocks such as those on alarm clocks, microwaves, stoves and car radios have to be manually updated.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 1.

Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro is urging all New Yorkers to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when changing their clocks for the start of Daylight Saving Time. New Yorkers without a smoke alarm are urged to get a 10-year sealed battery combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarm for every level of their home.

“A working smoke alarm is critical to surviving a fire in your home,” said Commissioner Nigro. “I implore every New Yorker to test their smoke alarms this weekend when they change their clocks, and if you do not have one, install one immediately where you sleep and on every level of your home.”

