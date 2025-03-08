SPRING FORWARD: Daylight Saving Time Returns; Change Your Clock, And Check Your Smoke Alarms

A sure sign that spring’s on the horizon: One hour less shut-eye on Motzei Shabbos no matter when you turn out the lights.

You may have lost a bit of sleep, but in the months ahead you’ll gain an extra hour of sunlight in the evenings.

Set those clocks 60 minutes ahead before you hit the hay on Motzei Shabbos. The time change officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time.

Digital clocks like the ones on cellphones will automatically change. Analog clocks and any clocks or watches that do not automatically adjust will need to be reset manually.

With the change, we lose an hour of sleep.

Medical research has shown this shift is associated with a number of health concerns, including an uptick in strokes, heart attacks and traffic accidents in the days following the time change.

When does daylight saving time end in the fall?

Daylight saving time ends this year on Sunday, Nov. 2, when clocks will “fall back” one hour. With that change, the sun will set an hour earlier in the evening and rise an hour earlier in the morning.

Fire departments around the country urge everyone to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when changing their clocks for the start of Daylight Saving Time.

President Donald Trump addressed the practice this week when asked by a reporter when he is going to “get rid of” daylight saving time.

“I assume people would like to have more light late, but some people want to have more light earlier because they don’t want to take their kids to school in the dark,” he said, calling the issue “50-50.”

“But a lot of people like it one way, a lot of people like it the other way. It’s very even,” he said. “And usually, I find when that’s the case, what else do we have to do?”

Shortly after winning the election last year, Trump said he and Republicans would try to “eliminate” daylight saving time, calling it inconvenient and costly. It was unclear at the time whether he was referring to eliminating daylight saving time or making it permanent.

Almost all U.S. states have considered legislation to avoid changing the clocks, staying on either standard or daylight saving time year-round.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)