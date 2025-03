HATE IN ARIZONA: An arsonist allegedly set fire to the Khal Chasidim Jewish Community Center in Casa Grande, Arizona, causing extensive damage to the newly renovated facility. The blaze, which erupted around 2 a.m. on Monday, quickly engulfed the building, leaving the local Jewish community reeling but resilient. On Thursday, the Casa Grande Police Department arrested a 30-year-old local resident in connection with the incident, charging him with arson.