READ WHERE HE WAS: Corona Comes To Yerushalayim’s Geula Neighborhood





Israel’s Health Ministry published the path taken by the 28th patient to be diagnosed with the Covid-19 Coronavirus in Israel on Sunday. The patient, who is a 60-year-old man from Yerushalayim, had direct contact with a tourist from France who was confirmed as being ill with the virus.

The Yerushalmi man spent some time in the Geulah neighborhood on Malchei Yisrael Street on March 3rd and 4th between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and then again from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

He then returned to the store Optice Yonah Koren on March 5th between 9:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

He was also at the mall in Ariel on March 5th from 8:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

From the 6th of March and onwards, the sick man has been in isolation.

Anyone who was in those locations at those times has been instructed by the Health Ministry to enter into home isolation for a period of two weeks. If anyone who is in isolation develops symptoms that include fever, coughing, or shortness of breath, they are instructed to immediately call 101 in order to request a checkup to determine whether or not they have the virus.

