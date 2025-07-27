FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino Alleges Shocking Corruption: “What I’ve Uncovered Has Shaken Me to My Core”

In a dramatic and cryptic announcement, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino claimed Saturday that he has uncovered deeply disturbing evidence of government corruption and political weaponization — discoveries he says have left him stunned.

“What I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters has shocked me down to my core,” Bongino said in a statement posted to X. “We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned.”

Though Bongino refrained from detailing the nature of the alleged corruption or naming individuals or agencies involved, he made clear that the revelations stem from active federal investigations — probes he said are being handled “by the book and in accordance with the law.”

“We are going to conduct these righteous and proper investigations by the book,” Bongino wrote. “We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE.”

The former Secret Service agent and conservative media personality, who was appointed Deputy Director earlier this year, added that although he has taken a lower public profile since leaving his podcasting career, “things are happening.”

His comments come amid growing scrutiny of federal agencies and mounting accusations from across the political spectrum about the misuse of government power. While Bongino did not specify a timeline for when findings may be made public, he pledged that the investigations will pursue “not ‘my truth,’ or ‘your truth,’ but THE TRUTH.”

The vague but emphatic statement is already fueling speculation online, with some demanding immediate transparency and others accusing Bongino of political grandstanding.

Still, Bongino’s position as the No. 2 official at the FBI lends unprecedented weight to his claims. For now, the nation waits for his revelations.

