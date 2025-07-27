The Lies Behind The Photo Of A “Starving” Gazan Child Published By NYT, BBC, CNN & Others

Journalist David Collier exposed the lies behind the photo of Mohammed, a “starving” Gazan child, that recently accompanied numerous headlines as proof of the “deliberate famine Israel is perpetrating in the Gaza Strip.”

The photo was first published on the front page of the Daily Express on July 23 and was then picked up by Sky News, CNN, NYT, BBC, the Guardian, and others.

Collier wrote how these anti-Israel outlets chose not to publish additional images of Mohammed along with his brother and mother, who both look healthy. They “forgot” to question why only one member of the family is “starving.”

In reality, Mohammed has a serious genetic disorder, cerebral palsy, and hypoxemia and has required nutritional supplements since birth. This information is recorded in a medical report issued in Gaza in May 2025. The media outlets “forgot” to mention this fact.

Collier wrote that he watched BBB broadcasters openly lie on a live broadcast when they interviewed the mother. She spoke about the child’s cerebral palsy and the physiotherapy he has received. BBC ignored her and reported that Mohammed’s curved spine is a result of famine.

Additionally, media outlets (such as the example below from NYT) emphasized the “famine” narrative by falsely reporting that Mohammed has no father because he was killed by the Israelis while “looking for food.”

But Mohammed’s father was actually killed in a targeted airstrike in Jabaliya in October 2024, in a week when seven IDF soldiers were killed in that area.

Sadly, the photo and the narrative are just one tiny example of a sea of lies about the world’s only Jewish state.

