Nearly 200 Frum Girls Quarantined From Just One School In NYC





Manhattan High School For Girls has closed school since Friday until next week after one of the teachers tested positive for coronavirus, YWN has learned.

The Department of health and the school announced that any students who were in same room as this teacher, have to be quarantined for 14 days. That includes even students she doesn’t teach, but who only davened mincha in the same room as her on Monday, March 2.

The school is having online school (Zoom) for the next 2 weeks and many of them are missing out in the Simcha of Purim.

Sources tell YWN that as many as 200 girls are in quarantine from this school.

