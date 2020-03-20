MULTIPLE DEATHS, MULTIPLE CRITICAL – URGENT AUDIO MESSAGE FROM MEDICAL DIRECTOR OF HATZOLAH





Dr. Shimshi Zimmerman just released an urgent message. Dr Zimmerman is the Medical Director of all of NYC Hatzalah, the Medical Director of Lakewood Hatzalah and the Medical Director of Boro Park Center.

Please take this urgent message serious as it is Pikuach Nefesh! Dr Zimmerman says Hatzolah is seeing younger and healthy people in critical condition intubated, on respirators in the ICU’s. Multiple people have already died from within our community. The ICU’s are full to capacity.

“Do not go to Shul! Do not gather for small Minyanim in backyards and driveways! Please practice EXTREME social distancing!”

ADDITIONAL NOTE: Please be advised Maimonides hospital is running very low on testing swabs for Coronavirus and will now be able to only test patients who require admission to the hospital.

Dr. Shimshi Zimmerman

Dr. John Marshall, Chairman Emergency Medicine

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

Meanwhile, the Satmar Williamsburg Kehilla in Kiryas Yoel hung up posters that Kriyas Hatorah will be in the outside yard of their Batei Midrashim.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







