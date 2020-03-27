IDF Shoots Down Hezbollah Drone Inside Israeli Airspace





The IDF issued a statement on Thursday which claimed that they had shot down a drone near the Lebanese border that was being flown by Hezbollah operatives. The incident, which took place on Thursday morning, saw a drone fly into Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

According to the statement, the small drone was retrieved by IDF soldiers and brought to military intelligence for studying. The IDF refused to comment on the nature of the device, and whether it carried explosives. Reports in the Israeli media suggest that it was a reconnaissance drone.

Later in the day, IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman spoke at a press conference and said that the IDF was on “high alert on a number of fronts.” She did not say anything further on the issue.

“The IDF works constantly on the borders of the State of Israel using multi-tiered defense systems to detect and intercept aerial infiltration’s,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The IDF will continue to thwart any attempt by the Hezbollah terror group to violate the State of Israel’s sovereignty, using various defensive and offensive tools in order to protect the citizens of Israel,” the statement concluded.

