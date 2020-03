YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Monsey stabbing victim R’ Yosef Neiman Z”L. He

As YWN reported at the time, R Yosef was brutally stabbed during the horrific Chanukah Monsey attack at Rabbi Rottenberg’s Shul. He was in and out of the hospital since then, and was Niftar on Sunday afternoon.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)