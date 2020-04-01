Toddler Drinks Oven Cleaner Amid Family Pesach Cleaning Leaving Him In Critical Condition





Amid Pesach cleaning at his family’s home, a Beit Shemesh toddler drank oven cleaner and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. The toddler is currently sedated and on a ventilator.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Beit Shemesh. The family immediately called emergency services and volunteers from United Hatzalah, as well as an intensive care ambulance from Magen David Adom, rushed to the scene and the EMS personnel treated the child before evacuating him to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

MDA paramedic Litav Ash relayed: “The infant is suffering from burns and shortness of breath. We sedated and intubated the child at his home and then transported him as fast as possible to the hospital. He is in serious condition but stable.”

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Mordechai Naftali who was one of the first responders at the scene said: “When I arrived I was told that the boy had swallowed a cleaning agent that the family had been using to clean for Pesach. Together with other responders, I treated him at the scene before he was transported to the hospital.”

United Hatzalah Spokesperson Nachman Tubul said: “During this time of year there is a dramatic rise of burns and shortness of breath due to people inadvertently breathing in or drinking cleaning agents and poisons. It is critical, especially now that the entire family is isolated at home, to keep all cleaning supplies out of the reach of children. Please store all cleaning supplies and other hazardous materials in cabinets that children cannot reach.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerussalem)







