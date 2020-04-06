Eichenstein Asks Governor Cuomo To Make Sure Hospitals Call Family Members During COVID-19





After receiving countless calls from family members desperate for status updates on their loved ones in the hospital, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein is calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to issue an executive order requiring all hospitals to communicate and provide medical updates to families on a regular basis. Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, hospitals have implemented no-visitors policies. This has led to a lack of communication between medical providers and patient’s families due to the families not being allowed in the hospitals. Patient representatives need to be given the access and ability to communicate updates at a minimum every 24 hours to desperate families eagerly awaiting information on the medical status of their loved ones.

Assemblyman Eichenstein first sounded the alarm for increased hospital communication on Twitter yesterday after receiving dozens of calls from constituents. Despite being their representative in the state legislature, Assemblyman Eichenstein found it frustrating to be so limited in his ability to help. Today, Assemblyman Eichenstein further acknowledged that he cries on the phone with these desperate family members.

“It is heart-breaking to get call after call from crying family members who are unaware of the medical status of their loved ones in the hospital,” said Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein. “Governor Cuomo needs to issue an executive order directing hospitals to ensure a minimal level of communication between hospitals and families.”

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein represents the 48th Assembly District which includes Borough Park and Midwood in the New York State Assembly.

