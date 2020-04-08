KIDDUSH HASHEM – HEROES THANKING HEROES! Flatbush Hatzolah Delivers THOUSANDS Of Meals To Hospital Staff





There isn’t a person who isn’t grateful to the heroes of Hatzolah, who have been responding to literally thousands upon thousands of COVID-19 emergencies. Just Flatbush Hatzolah was responding to nearly 200 calls each day last week.

These heroes deserve to be thanked by everyone, along with all the heroes of the medical field.

But on Tuesday, Flatbush Hatzolah made a tremendous Kiddush Hashem, when they themselves decided to thank the incredible hospital staff at local hospitals, who have been trying their best in this time of war, as they work together around the clock to fight this invisible enemy of Coronavirus.

On Tuesday afternoon, Flatbush Hatzolah volunteers delivered thousands of meals to the hospital staff at Maimonides Hospital, Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital, Methodist Hospital, and Kings Highway Hospital.

The nurses and doctors were overwhelmed with the incredible act of kindness that Hatzolah did, despite they themselves are volunteering their time 24 hours a day as they run from emergency to emergency, treating COVID-19 patients.

YWN SALUTES THESE HEROES FOR THIS KIDDUSH HASHEM!







(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







