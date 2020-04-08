Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Makes 76th Annual Siyum On Entire Torah [PHOTOS]





Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky made his annual Siyum on Kol HaTorah Kulah on Erev Pesach. This is reportedly his 76th Siyum cycle at which Rav Chaim completes Talmud Bavli, Talmud Yerushalmi, Nach, Medrash Rabba, Medrash Tanchuma, Tosefta, Sifra, Sifri, Mishnayos, Rambam, Tur, Shulchan Aruch, Mishnah Berurah, the Zohar among other Seforim.

After reciting Kaddish, Rav Chaim drinks a small Lechayim and immediately begins learning Mesechta Brachos.

Each year, hundreds of people pack the Lederman Shul where the Gadol Hador Davens, to partake in this incredible Siyum. Sadly, due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Rav Chaim made the Siyum in his home with a few family members present..

In his incredible learning schedule, Rav Chaim also recites 10 Perokim of Tehillim each day before Davening K’vasikin.

A fascinating book was released a number of years ago called “HaChiyuvim” which documents everything the Sar Hatorah learns each day, and his incredibly unique breathtaking 20-hour a day learning schedule.

In addition to this schedule, Rav Chaim has “Kabolas Hakahal” each day, where thousands pour through his home for his Brachos and Eitzos, not to mention the time he takes to write his brilliant Chidushim which have been published in his many Seforim.







