SHOCK VIDOS: Israeli Police Raid Apartment With Musical Minyan Live On Internet





Chareidi politicians and media outlets are slamming Israel Police after they illegally entered an apartment in Bnei Brak to stop an online Hallel that was being broadcast live on the internet. In attached videos, you will see a police officer climbing down from a ladder to a balcony outside an apartment in which singers Yoeli and Ruli Dikman were performing. There were a total o 4 people in the “Minyan”, as thousands watched from their homes online. Police had no search warrant to make this “raid” whatsoever.

The officer walks past them to open the door to let other policemen into the apartment, before returning to take the microphone and unplug the musical equipment. Video from another angle shows a group of officers repeatedly ringing the doorbell and knocking on the door of the apartment.

“This break-in is outrageous and unacceptable,” Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubinstein says in response.

Police say officers were sent to the apartment following complaints about excessive noise coming from speakers on a balcony. After the officers left, police say, the noise resumed and because no one opened the door, the officer had to enter the apartment through the balcony.

