Brooklyn: Felder, Eichenstein, and Yeger Announce Kosher Lunch Availability

State Senator Simcha Felder, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, and Councilman Kalman Yeger today jointly announced that the NYC Department of Education has agreed to provide Kosher meals for pickup at select public school locations across Brooklyn and Queens.
“For the past few weeks DOE has been providing grab and go free meal service for all New Yorkers, with the exception of anyone who keeps kosher,” said Senator Simcha Felder. “Today, that oversight was rectified and I am thankful to everyone who worked to ensure no New Yorker goes hungry.”
“There is no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has upended untold numbers of lives,” said Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein. “As children are out of school, it is vitally important to ensure that all kids have food to eat regardless of their religion or dietary needs. Today’s announcement of Kosher food being available in neighborhoods across the city is a great step towards achieving food access equity for all children. Thank you Mayor de Blasio for your efforts in making this Kosher food available.”
“I’m grateful to Senator Simcha Felder, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and Councilman Chaim Deutsch for working tirelessly to bring Kosher grab-and-go meals to our community,” said Councilman Kalman Yeger. “This is an important program and it took an incredible amount of quick thinking to get it done. Launching this program just one week after Pesach was no small feat, and I appreciate the Department of Education’s work to make this happen.”
The meals are being provided by Borenstein Caterers under the brand name of “Regal-Glatt.” The Kashrus supervision is being provided by Volove Kashrus – Rabbi N.E. Teitelbaum of Congregation Nachlas Avos Volove.
Boro Park
P.S. 192 – 4715 18 Avenue, Brooklyn 11204
Midwood
P.S. 197 – 1599 East 22 Street, Brooklyn 11210
Far Rockaway
P.S. 197 – 825 Hicksville Road, Queens 11691
P.S. 253 – 1307 Central Avenue, Queens 11691
Flushing/Kew Gardens
P.S. 154 – 75-02 162 Street, Queens 11366
P.S. 215 – 535 Briar Place, Queens 11691
Crown Heights
P.S. 289 – 900 St Marks Avenue, Brooklyn 11213
I.S. 2 – 655 Parkside Avenue, Brooklyn 11226
Williamsburg
PS 132 – 320 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn 11211
PS 257 – 60 Cook Street, Brooklyn 11206
Boro Park, Midwood, Far Rockaway, Flushing/Kew Gardens, and Crown Heights locations will open on Thursday, April 23. Williamsburg will open on Tuesday, April 21. Meals will be availble for children and families from 7:30 am to 11:30 am, and for adults from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Senator Simcha Felder represents the 17th Senate District which includes Midwood, Flatbush, Borough Park, Kensington, Sunset Park, Madison and Bensonhurst in the New York State Senate.
Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein represents the 48th Assembly District which includes Borough Park and Midwood in the New York State Assembly.
Councilman Kalman Yeger represents the 44th Council District which includes Bensonhurst, Borough Park, Midwood, Ocean Parkway in the New York City Council.
