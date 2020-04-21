Brooklyn: Felder, Eichenstein, and Yeger Announce Kosher Lunch Availability

State Senator Simcha Felder, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, and Councilman Kalman Yeger today jointly announced that the NYC Department of Education has agreed to provide Kosher meals for pickup at select public school locations across Brooklyn and Queens.

“For the past few weeks DOE has been providing grab and go free meal service for all New Yorkers, with the exception of anyone who keeps kosher,” said Senator Simcha Felder. “Today, that oversight was rectified and I am thankful to everyone who worked to ensure no New Yorker goes hungry.”

“There is no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has upended untold numbers of lives,” said Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein. “As children are out of school, it is vitally important to ensure that all kids have food to eat regardless of their religion or dietary needs. Today’s announcement of Kosher food being available in neighborhoods across the city is a great step towards achieving food access equity for all children. Thank you Mayor de Blasio for your efforts in making this Kosher food available.”

“I’m grateful to Senator Simcha Felder, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and Councilman Chaim Deutsch for working tirelessly to bring Kosher grab-and-go meals to our community,” said Councilman Kalman Yeger. “This is an important program and it took an incredible amount of quick thinking to get it done. Launching this program just one week after Pesach was no small feat, and I appreciate the Department of Education’s work to make this happen.”