Hasidic Man From Boro Park Appointed As Assistant U.S. Treasury Secretary





A Boro Park man was appointed to a top position in the U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday.

Mitchell (Moshe) Silk was appointed as Assistant Treasury Secretary by unanimous consent in the U.S. Senate.

Mitchell Allen Silk is a lawyer, author and currently the Assistant Secretary at the United States Department of the Treasury for International Affairs. He is an expert in Chinese law and finance. Silk is the first and only Hasidic Jew to hold a US Administration senior slot.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







