DRAMATIC FOOTGE: No Injuries After Crane Crashes On Bldg In Israel Despite Initial Fears Of Multiple Casualties





A dramatic scene occurred in Rishon L’Tzion when a crane collapsed on a building frame in an industrial area on Wednesday morning.

Emergency forces rushed to the scene amid fears of a multi-casualty event.

No injuries were found among the construction workers who had managed to exit the building and extensive searches were initiated to find anyone trapped under the building.

Many passersby witnessed the collapse and a video documented them gasping at the sight and saying: “Were there people there?” “I hope there weren’t people there!”

According to the Fire and Rescue services, initial reports indicated that there were many people trapped under the wreckage.

“As soon as we received the report of the incident, we sent a large force to the area because there was fear of many casualties. We arrive there quickly and after preliminary scans of the area, no injuries were observed. Our paramedics and medics are there and prepared to provide medical care if need be,” MDA Ayalon Region manager Efi Bar said.

A later report said that all the construction workers have been accounted for outside the building and there were no casualties or injuries found.

“We suddenly heard a boom and saw the rafters falling,” one of the workers at the site told Channel 12 News. “It was mazal that there was no one underneath.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







