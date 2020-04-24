Petira of Hagaon HaRav Yaakov Schwei ZATZAL, Posek & Oldest Member Of Crown Heights Beis Din





YWN regrets top inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Yaakov Schwei ZATZAL. He was 86. Sources confirm to YWN that he was Niftar from COVID-19.

The Niftar was a Posek in the Crown Heights community, as well as the oldest member of the Crown Heights Beis Din. He also was Maggid Shiur for many years at the Lubavitcher Yeshiva on Ocean Parkway in Flatbush.

He was born to his parents Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu and Bunia Schwei in Finland, where his father was sent by the Frierdiker Rebbe to serve the Jewish communities there.

He is survived by his wife Rochel, and children Mrs. Rivkah Max, Rabbi Refoel Dovid Schwei (Luton, UK), Mrs. Chana Etta Turk (Cordoba, Argentina), Mordechai Eliyahu Schwei (Crown Heights), Mrs. Nechama Dina Rappaport (Crown Heights), Mrs. Shterna Sara Ginsburg (Boro Park), Mrs. Devorah, Sholom Mordechai Schwei (Crown Heights), as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

