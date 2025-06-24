MISSION ACCOMPLISHED? Pentagon Intel Contradicts Trump, Says Iran’s Nuclear Program Delayed But Not “Obliterated”

A classified U.S. military intelligence assessment has concluded that last weekend’s airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure failed to cripple the country’s atomic ambitions, undercutting public claims by President Donald Trump and his defense officials that the mission delivered total destruction, according to a CNN report.

According to four sources briefed on the findings, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) assessed that the strikes dealt heavy damage to aboveground structures but left Iran’s core nuclear capabilities—including its stockpile of enriched uranium and much of its centrifuge systems—largely intact. The analysis suggests Iran’s nuclear program has been set back by mere months, not years, and could resume at pace.

“The centrifuges are largely intact,” one source told CNN. “The U.S. set them back maybe a few months, tops.”

The DIA’s early findings, based on battlefield damage reports from U.S. Central Command, starkly contrast with the White House narrative. Trump claimed the mission had “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s enrichment sites, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth boasted the strikes had “obliterated” Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons.

But the Pentagon’s own analysis tells a different story. Strikes on the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, Natanz, and Isfahan damaged power stations and aboveground infrastructure but failed to reach the deeply buried centrifuge halls protected by reinforced concrete and layers of bedrock.

The White House has acknowledged the existence of the assessment but dismissed it as inaccurate and politically motivated.

“This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong,” said press secretary Karoline Leavitt, accusing a “low-level loser” in the intelligence community of leaking top-secret information in an attempt to “demean President Trump” and discredit the military operation.

Trump doubled down Tuesday morning, insisting, “Those pilots hit their targets. Those targets were obliterated… that place is demolished.”

Defense Secretary Hegseth echoed that message, saying, “Everything we’ve seen indicates Iran’s nuclear weapons capability is now buried under rubble.”

But top military leaders struck a more cautious tone. Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, said it was “way too early” to make a definitive call on whether Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been neutralized.

Meanwhile, classified briefings for members of Congress were abruptly postponed on Tuesday without explanation. A scheduled House-wide briefing was canceled, while a Senate session was pushed to Thursday.

The unexplained delays fueled speculation on Capitol Hill. Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) posted on X, “Trump just canceled a classified House briefing on the Iran strikes with zero explanation. The real reason? He claims he destroyed ‘all nuclear facilities and capability’; his team knows they can’t back up his bluster and BS.”

U.S. officials have long questioned whether the Pentagon’s Massive Ordnance Penetrators—30,000-pound “bunker buster” bombs—could effectively destroy Iran’s most fortified sites, especially the underground facilities at Fordow and Isfahan. Isfahan, believed to be Iran’s deepest and most secure nuclear site, was struck with Tomahawk missiles from a U.S. submarine, not bunker busters—a sign the U.S. military may have doubted their effectiveness.

Adding to the concern: intelligence indicates Iran may be operating undisclosed nuclear facilities that were untouched by the strikes and remain functional.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)