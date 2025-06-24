Trump Unleashes Tirade Against AOC And Her Democrat Cronies Amid Impeachment Threats: “MAKE MY DAY!”

In a scorching social media outburst Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump launched an attack on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), branding her “stupid” and “one of the dumbest people in Congress,” after she renewed calls for his impeachment over his decision to strike Iran’s nuclear sites with B-2 stealth bombers, severely damaging them.

Trump’s Truth Social post accused Ocasio-Cortez of inciting impeachment proceedings out of spite for the Trump administration’s “Victories,” claiming Democrats “aren’t used to WINNING.”

The president mocked Ocasio-Cortez’s intelligence and demanded she take a cognitive test, touting his own recent exam at Walter Reed Medical Center. “President Trump ACED it,” he boasted, claiming he answered every question correctly.

Trump also directed sharp words at Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Ilhan Omar, calling Crockett “a seriously Low IQ individual” and accusing Omar of being from a “Failed Country… drenched in Crime and Poverty.” He referred to the Democratic Party’s leadership under former President Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and administrative aides as a “Radical Left experiment” that left the country in ruin.

Trump went so far as to tell Ocasio-Cortez to “go back home to Queens” and “straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime-ridden streets,” accusing her of abandoning her district. He warned her to “start worrying about her own Primary” instead of challenging a fellow Democrat, whom he dubbed “our Great Palestinian Senator.”

He closed the tirade with a direct dare: “So go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!”

At the same time, Trump doubled down on his domestic agenda, using another post to rally Congress behind what he called “THE GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL.” Touting the end of U.S. military operations abroad, Trump framed the legislation as a historic gift to Americans in honor of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

“We are finally entering our Golden Age,” he wrote, calling on senators to “lock yourself in a room if you must,” and demanding that “NO ONE GOES ON VACATION UNTIL IT’S DONE.” The president promised the bill would bring “unprecedented Safety, Security, and Prosperity for ALL of our Citizens.”

Trump urged the House to act swiftly, calling the moment a turning point for America’s future. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he concluded.

