Israeli Intelligence Says Strikes Set Iran’s Nuclear Program Back by Years, But Didn’t Fully Dismantle It

Israeli intelligence now assesses that the joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure have significantly delayed — but not eliminated — Tehran’s atomic ambitions. A senior Israeli official told The Times of Israel that the coordinated operation has pushed Iran’s nuclear program back by “several years.” However, the official emphasized that the program was not fully dismantled, contradicting the White House narrative.

A separate CNN report on Tuesday said that the U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure failed to cripple the country’s atomic ambitions, undercutting public claims by President Donald Trump and his defense officials that the mission delivered total destruction.

“The damage is real and strategic,” the Israeli official said, “but not absolute.” He noted that Israeli intelligence is continuing to refine its assessment as new data comes in from surveillance and covert sources, with a clearer picture expected in the coming weeks.

The official defended the necessity of the strikes, arguing that the results far surpassed anything that could have been achieved at the negotiating table. “No amount of diplomacy would have produced this level of disruption,” he said, adding that the operation sends a clear message to Tehran about the costs of pursuing uranium enrichment.

Alongside the nuclear targets, Israeli and American forces also struck dozens of missile and military installations throughout Iran, including suspected IRGC command centers and air defense systems.

Echoing the assessment, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Tuesday night, “We have set Iran’s nuclear project back by years — and the same goes for its missile program.” Zamir did not provide exact estimates but described the campaign as “a strategic success across multiple fronts.”

Still, the comments from Israeli leadership mark a subtle but significant departure from the tone in Washington, where Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have repeatedly claimed the strikes “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

