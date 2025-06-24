Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Lifts Nationwide Restrictions, Country Returns to Full Activity – Except Gaza Border Area


The IDF announced on Tuesday that, following a new situational assessment and with the approval of Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, most of Israel will return to full civilian activity starting tonight.

According to the official statement, the Home Front Command’s updated defensive guidelines will take effect Tuesday, June 24th, at 8:00 PM, and remain in place until Thursday, June 26th at 8:00 PM.

“All areas of the country will shift to full activity without restriction,” the IDF stated.

The only exception is the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, where communities will remain under the Southern Command’s specific guidelines due to ongoing security concerns.

The IDF emphasized that the public must continue to follow official instructions from the Home Front Command.

Residents are urged to remain alert and follow any future updates as the security situation continues to evolve.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Trump Unleashes Tirade Against AOC And Her Democrat Cronies Amid Impeachment Threats: “MAKE MY DAY!”

With 14 Scientists Assassinated, Israel Hopes to Freeze Iran’s Nuclear Progress for Years

VICIOUS ASSAULT IN BORO PARK; Suspect Arrested Thanks to Shomrim and NYPD Response {VIDEO}

Trump Lashes Out At Israel, Iran, Mainstream Media; Warns Jewish State After Iran Breaks Ceasefire: “DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS!”

Ben Gurion Airport To Gradually Resume Full Operations

NETANYAHU: All Objectives Of Iran War Achieved; Will Respond With Force To Any Ceasefire Violation

🚨 HORROR IN BEERSHEVA: Four Killed As Iran Fires Multiple Missile Barrages At Israel

PM Netanyahu Suggests He Can Normalize Relations With Saudi Arabia Even Without A Palestinian State

“We’re Closer Than Your Neck Vein”: Israeli Agents Threaten Iranian Generals by Phone [MUST WATCH]

CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOST: Iran’s Terrorism Enablers Outraged After It Attacks One Of Their Own

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network