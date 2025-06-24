IDF Lifts Nationwide Restrictions, Country Returns to Full Activity – Except Gaza Border Area

The IDF announced on Tuesday that, following a new situational assessment and with the approval of Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, most of Israel will return to full civilian activity starting tonight.

According to the official statement, the Home Front Command’s updated defensive guidelines will take effect Tuesday, June 24th, at 8:00 PM, and remain in place until Thursday, June 26th at 8:00 PM.

“All areas of the country will shift to full activity without restriction,” the IDF stated.

The only exception is the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, where communities will remain under the Southern Command’s specific guidelines due to ongoing security concerns.

The IDF emphasized that the public must continue to follow official instructions from the Home Front Command.

Residents are urged to remain alert and follow any future updates as the security situation continues to evolve.

