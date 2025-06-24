Iran’s Nuclear Chief Vows To Rebuild Its Shattered Nuke Ambitions

Iran’s nuclear chief acknowledged Tuesday that the country’s nuclear infrastructure sustained major damage in the wake of a punishing 12-day Israeli-led military campaign, with U.S. forces joining in the final stage of the strikes.

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said Tehran had anticipated damage to its nuclear sites and is already taking steps to restore operations. “The plan is to prevent interruptions in the process of production and services,” Eslami told the state-run Mehr News Agency.

American and Israeli officials believe the bombardment set back Iran’s nuclear ambitions by years. However, it remains unclear how the international community intends to prevent Iran from rebuilding and reactivating its nuclear sites in the wake of Tuesday’s ceasefire announcement by President Trump.

Trump urged both sides to observe the truce, declaring that “now is the time to stand down.” Iran and Israel each confirmed the ceasefire shortly afterward—but within hours, Iran violated it by launching two missiles at northern Israel. Iran’s ISNA news agency denied the missile launches took place, calling such reports “fabricated.”

Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said he reached out to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to propose talks and restore cooperation. “This is the time for diplomacy,” Grossi posted on X, urging Iran to reengage with inspectors and allow renewed oversight of its nuclear activities.

