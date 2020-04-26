Petira of HaRav Shaiall Zachariash ZT”L, Rov In Detroit For 56 Years





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Shaiall (Shaul) Zachariash ZT”L of Detroit. He was 87, and was Niftar from COVID-19.

The Niftar was a close Talmid of R’ Yaakov Kaminetsky as he learned in Yeshiva Torah Vodaath from the age of 10, from there he continued his learning in Baltimore and became Musmach from Yeshivas Ner Yisrael, where he was a close talmid of R’ Yitchock Ruderman and R’ Dovid Kornglass. He was a Rov in Hunter, NY – Carmel, NJ (Vineland) – Toledo Ohio and then settled in Detroit. In Detroit he was a Rebbe in Yeshiva Bais Yehuda for over 25 years and a Rov of Congregation Shomrey Emunah for over a half a century, he was also very instrumental in raising the level of Kashrus in Detroit and also served as Rosh Vaad Harabonim of Detroit.

He is survived by a brother in California Yekusiel (Jack) and by a sister Chana (Freida Gartenhaus).

His children are Rabbi Avraham & Rivkah Schwartz (Flatbush), Rabbi Eli M. & Orah Jundef (Detroit), Rabbi Eli & Avigail Teichman (Lakewood) and Rabbi Avrohom Baruch & Chana Zachariash (Yerushalayim). His wife, Bracha Zachariash passed away approximately 2 years ago

If anyone who has stories, pictures, etc. to email to: [email protected]

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







