DEVASTATING LOSS For Brooklyn Sephardic Community: Petira of HaRav David Jemal ZT”L, Rov Kehillat Har Lebanon





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav David Jemal ZT”L. He was approximately 70, and was Niftar from COVID-19.

Rav Jemal was the longtime Rabbi at Kehillat Har Lebanon on Avenue S and East 9th Street in Flatbush, and was loved by all.

His passing is a devastating blow to the entire Brooklyn Sephardic Jewish Community.

When asking anyone if they could describe Rav Jemal, they all said the same thing: He would literally always be seen with a smile on his face, his life full of Simchas Hachayim and Simchas Hatorah.

He would teach boys of all ages how to sing Sephardic “Pizmonim” and Lag Baomer songs at Yeshivat Ateret Torah, and spent an incredible amount of time teaching Sephardic children giving them the proper education of their heritage, making sure they all knew how to read all the Tefillos with the correct Sephardi Minhagim.

In a video provided to YWN, you can see Rabbi Jemal a few months ago at the Siyum Hashas at MetLife Stadium, singing and dancing, his heart full of joy.

The last thing Rabbi Jemal was seen doing before being taken to the hospital a few weeks ago, was dancing at the front window of his home for young children who came to wish him a Refuah Shilaima.

When the late great Mekubal HaRav Kaduri came to Brooklyn, he stayed by Rabbi Jemal.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available to us.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

