Monday Noon COVID-19 New York Updates





The following are the latest updates from New York State / NYC:

Gov. Cuomo said at least 337 people died from coronavirus across the state yesterday. He added that deaths are “on the decline” but “still tragically high.”

The hospitalization rate is flat — but he’d prefer to see it decline.

Of the 7,500 people tested statewide for antibodies against coronavirus, 14.9% have tested positive. Five days ago, 13.9% had tested positive. Statistically, the one point difference lies in the margin of error, Cuomo said.

Some parts of the state may begin to “unpause” after May 15. “But in some parts of the state, some regions, you could make the case that we should unpause on May 15,” he said.

Cuomo said it’s important to “be smart” about reopening, and he said it’s important officials have a plan in place before they begin to unpause.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city is implementing self-swab testing at community testing sites, allowing people to administer samples themselves at testing sites supervised by medical personnel. He says this will eliminate direct exposure between health care worker and patient, which put both at higher risk.

De Blasio says that as the city comes back from coronavirus at least 40 miles and potentially as much as 100 miles of city streets would be opened to pedestrians.

In an unprecedented move, New York has canceled its Democratic presidential primary originally scheduled for June 23 amid the coronavirus epidemic.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







