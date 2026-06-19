BORDER MIRACLE: Eruv String Stops Hezbollah Drone, Sparing IDF Soldiers At Northern Outpost

An IDF soldier serving in the Military Rabbinate is being credited with helping save lives after an explosive Hezbollah drone became entangled in an eruv he had installed at a military outpost near the Lebanese border, causing it to detonate harmlessly above the position.

The soldier, identified only as Elyashiv, had installed the eruv approximately six weeks earlier as part of his duties with the Military Rabbinate.

According to reports, Hezbollah later launched an explosive first-person-view (FPV) drone toward the outpost. As the drone approached, it became caught in the eruv’s string and was unable to continue its flight path.

The drone subsequently exploded while suspended above the ground, preventing it from striking the soldiers stationed below. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Fellow soldiers at the outpost have described the event as a remarkable miracle, noting that the simple eruv installation may have prevented a deadly attack.

The unusual incident has quickly spread among soldiers and supporters, with many viewing it as a powerful reminder of Divine protection amid the ongoing security challenges along Israel’s northern border.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)