DIPLOMATIC MELTDOWN: Trump Claims Meloni “Begged” For Photo As Dispute Spirals Into Diplomatic Crisis

A sharp public clash between President Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has escalated into a diplomatic crisis after Trump claimed Meloni “begged” to take a photo with him during the G7 summit in France.

In a phone interview with Italian television network La7, Trump said: “She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I was not going to do it, but I simply felt sorry for her. I guess she was probably happy that I spoke with her. I did not have to do it.”

During the same interview, Trump also criticized European leadership, saying he is “not involved” in the Ukraine issue and “only wants peace.” He said European leaders were wrong on energy and immigration, calling immigration “a disaster” and wind turbine-driven energy policy “a complete failure.”

Meloni responded sharply in a video posted to social media, rejecting Trump’s account and expressing shock at his remarks.

“There are things that deserve an immediate response,” Meloni said. “Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up. I am simply stunned. I do not know why the President of the United States behaves this way toward his allies. Unfortunately, this is not the first time he has acted this way.”

Meloni also criticized Trump’s foreign policy approach, saying: “I can only say it is very disappointing that he does not show the same determination toward the enemies of the West and the enemies of the United States, toward whom he shows far greater leniency.”

She concluded with a direct message to Washington: “There is one thing he must remember: I and Italy never beg anyone.”

The dispute has quickly spilled into the diplomatic arena. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced the cancellation of his planned visit to the United States next week, saying Trump’s remarks offended all of Italy.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)