“SHE WILL REGRET HER ACTIONS”: Chacham Nissim Ben Shimon Leads Emergency Gathering Over Arrests Of Bnei Torah

Dozens of Sephardi rabbanim, roshei yeshiva, and heads of mosdos gathered Thursday at the Halichos Moshe Bais Medrash in Bnei Brak for an emergency meeting led by Chacham Nissim Ben Shimon and Chacham Shlomo Machpud.

The purpose of the gathering was to express a clear and firm position on behalf of the Sephardi Torah world and to protest the arrests of yeshiva bochurim and kollel avreichim.

Rabbanim, roshei yeshiva, and community leaders who addressed the gathering spoke about the importance of safeguarding the honor and standing of Torah and called for unity and a public outcry over what they described as ongoing disrespect toward lomdei Torah.

In his address, Chacham Nissim Ben Shimon cited the Chazal that, “Whoever disgraces Torah scholars has no remedy for his affliction.” He then referred directly to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and said that by next week she is expected to feel unwell and come to regret her actions. He concluded by calling on the public to strengthen itself and awaken to the situation.

At the conclusion of the gathering, a joint decision was made to hold a mass public rally in Bnei Brak on Motzaei Shabbos Parshas Balak. According to the organizers, the event is expected to be attended by rabbanim, roshei yeshiva, roshei kollel, and leading Torah figures from across the city.

Organizers said the rally is expected to include significant declarations, and that far-reaching steps regarding the future public response of the Sephardi Torah world may be presented.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)