UNUSUAL WARNING: Ron Dermer Urges Israeli Officials Not To Open Front Against Trump

Former minister Ron Dermer has delivered a blunt message to Israel’s political and security leadership: do not attack the Trump administration and do not turn policy disagreements into a public confrontation, according to a report in Israel Hayom.
According to Israel Hayom’s Danny Zaken, two sources said Dermer warned senior Israeli officials against a public clash with the U.S. administration, out of concern that such a move would further damage relations between Jerusalem and Washington. The warning comes as Israel seeks to preserve its freedom of action in Lebanon and Iran while facing increasing American pressure on the diplomatic front.
The backdrop to the warning is criticism leveled by Vice President JD Vance against Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu. According to a previous Israel Hayom report, Vance urged President Trump to stop Netanyahu whenever Israel carried out strikes in Lebanon and accused him of trying to undermine the emerging agreement with Iran. The White House denied those claims.
Dermer’s message carries particular weight because he is considered one of Netanyahu’s closest advisers on U.S. affairs and one of the key architects of Israeli policy toward Washington.
Dermer’s approach is one of dual caution: Israel should not compromise its security interests or allow Hezbollah and Iran to take advantage of American diplomatic efforts, but it should also avoid a direct confrontation with President Trump while the administration remains central to developments involving Iran and Lebanon.
There are divisions within the U.S. administration over Lebanon. Some officials favor linking the Lebanon issue to the agreement with Iran, while others, including the State Department under Marco Rubio, support advancing a separate Israel-Lebanon arrangement that would include a roadmap for an Israeli withdrawal alongside efforts to weaken Hezbollah.
Israeli officials are also working behind the scenes to build support among members of Congress from both parties while avoiding direct public criticism of President Trump. That, according to the report, is precisely the point Dermer has been stressing: fight for Israel’s interests, but do not break things with the White House.
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One Response
Face it Trump is an egotistical maniac who has no values other than assuaging his own ego. He is delusional in his thinking. Trump believes he can bend the world to his will with the force of his words. This is the man who used a sharpee to redirect the path of a hurricane. As long as Bibi gave him all the praise he needed he was pro-Israel. If Bibi crosses him he will throw Israel under the bus just like he did Ukraine. Let us not forget that Trump is the man who gave Afghanistan back to the Taliban and abandoned the Kurds in Syria. Trump can calm the North Korean dictator little rocket man and then fall in love with him because he wrote him nice letters. The saddest part of this episode is that none of this is shocking. Every member of the Trump one cabinet warned that this man is dangerous. FRUMAGA and Bibi refused to see reality and sold their souls to MAGA and Trump. The result is this sad and pathetic mess