FIRST PHOTOS: New Air Force One Plane, A $400 Million Jet Gifted By Qatar, Unveiled By Military

The U.S. Air Force announced Friday that its new VC-25B “Bridge” aircraft has officially arrived at Joint Base Andrews and begun commissioning flights, marking a major milestone in efforts to support presidential airlift operations.

The aircraft was delivered to the Presidential Airlift Group after receiving its final government modifications, including secure communications systems and other mission-critical upgrades. The VC-25B Bridge is the Qatar-gifted Boeing 747-8 that the Air Force has modified to serve as a temporary presidential aircraft while the long-term VC-25B program continues. Once commissioning flights are completed, the aircraft will join the executive airlift fleet and become available for presidential missions alongside the existing VC-25A and C-32 aircraft.

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According to the Air Force, the VC-25B Bridge program was launched to ease pressure on the aging VC-25A fleet while the long-term Boeing VC-25B program continues toward completion. Officials said the aircraft was modified under a streamlined process focused on security, safety, reliability, and secure communications rather than cosmetic changes.

“The safety and security of the commander in chief is our highest priority,” Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said. “This effort proves that the U.S. Air Force can move fast without sacrificing quality, security, or reliability.”

The Air Force said commissioning flights serve as the final stage of testing, allowing the White House and military officials to validate the aircraft’s mission capabilities and certify it for presidential transport.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach praised the accelerated timeline, saying many believed the effort could not be completed so quickly. “The United States Air Force was able to execute and provide a secure, reliable airborne command post on an accelerated timeline,” he said.

Officials said extensive training and logistical preparations were completed before the aircraft’s arrival, including pilot and maintenance training, acquisition of dedicated training aircraft, and development of a full-scale interior mock-up for crew familiarization.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)