GOOD NEWS: HaRav Aryeh Zev Ginzburg Retuns Home After Hospitalization





HaRav Chaim Aryeh Zev Ginzberg, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday evening, after he was in critical condition and on a respirator from COVID-19.

HaRav Ginzberg is the Rov of the Chofetz Chaim Torah Center of Cedarhurst and the founding Rav of Ohr Moshe Torah Institute in Hillcrest, Queens.

A statement from the family says:

הודו לה כי טוב כי לעולם חסדו

We are so filled with gratitude to be able to share with you that Rabbi Chaim Aryeh Zev Ginzberg was discharged from the hospital this evening. It is so clear to us how all of your nonstop tefillos have brought about this tremendous נס and we can never possibly thank you enough. You stormed shamayim and brought our husband, father and zaidy home to us. Although he is returning home to round the clock care and a full rehab setting, we know that your continued tefillos are what will help him on the long road he still has ahead to a complete recovery. We ask you to keep davening for him and May all our tefillos bring רפואות וישועות to all חולי ישראל.

With all our hearts,

The Ginzberg family

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







