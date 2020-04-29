Statement From Tola’as Shul Explains Unfortunate Incident At Levaya Of Rebbe

The following statement was provided to YWN following the Levaya on Tuesday night which has now become a national story – thanks to the double standard of Mayor Deblasio. As YWN reported, Deblasio singled out the Jewish community in NYC by name, but ignored the tens of thousands of New Yorkers that packed parks in NYC to watch the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels fly over NYC just hours earlier.
We regret that the funeral today of our Rabbi of blessed memory ended in chaos and in controversy, and we feel that it’s incumbent on us to explain what happened.
Our Rabbi was revered by thousands as a holy, humble and caring person, and they wanted to participate in the funeral. We came up with a plan to have many streets closed, so that people participate and walk the coffin while following the social distancing rules and wearing masks. People walk the streets daily, thus, a funeral – we thought – shouldn’t be different, as long the rules are followed. Unfortunately, this didn’t pan out, and NYPD had to disperse the crowds.
We shall note that everyone followed the police officers’ orders and the vast majority had masks. Yet, the confusion and chaos led to scenes of large crowds.
We understand Mayor Bill de Blasio’s frustration and his speaking out against the gathering. As said, we thought that the procession will be in accordance with the rules, and we apologize that it turned out otherwise. It also hurts that this led to singling out the Jewish community, and for that we apologize to all Jewish people. We know that the mayor’s reaction came from his concern to the health of safety of our community and the entire city, and it wasn’t ill-intentioned. We share that concern. Health and live takes precedence to anything else, and we shall all follow those rules.
Sincerely,
Jacob Mertz – Secretary.
Jacob Mertz is a wise man.
Instead of blasting the mayor, he admitted that the situation could have been better , but without ill intent, it didn’t work out that way.
The ones comparing the mayor’s response to this levaya to his non-response concerning the flyover are not wise. They are using a violation of the rules to justify their own violation. They might as well hire a flyover whenever they want to endanger themselves and the public., and then blame someone else, causing Chilul Hashem.
excuses ahein and excuses ahare, but Jews in Brooklyn are dying almost an order of magnitude more often. Understand that no one would rely on rules
HUGE Chillul Hashem.. that I have to open AOL mail and it shows the difficulties the NYPD had with breaking up this funeral. HUGE. And, the article QUOTES The Yeshiva World… This is absurd and disgusting.
Shame on EVERY SINGLE PERSON who went to this funeral. Shame on you!
they are wearing masks and for that they deserve credit, but this double standard business with the mayor has no place in our society. We should be above the letter of the law especially since we have seen CHALLILAH what this virus has done to our community. and of course the chillul Hashem aspect, but life and death matters come before that. If chalilah this caused death, then no kavod was given to their Rebbe. There is no way a chassidishe levaya could have followed the proper guidelines. its not practical or probable. The Litvish community BH has figured out a way to honor the legacy of their Niftarim RL, and give them a bekavodik levaya with no one present. In this shaas hadechak , le halacha , this becomes the most bekavodik way. (obviously not a posek , just an observer)