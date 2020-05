Volunteers from Lakewood Hatzolah, Lakewood First Aid, Bikur Cholim, Lakewood Police, Lakewood Fire Dept, Chaveirim, LCSW and Jersey Shore Hatzalah came to the Jersey Shore Hospital on Tuesday afternoon to salute nurses and doctors for their heroic life-saving efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was arranged jointly by Lakewood Hatzolah and Lakewood Bikur Cholim.

PHOTOS BELOW BY TLS

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)