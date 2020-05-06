Brooklyn DA Investigating Allegations Of Excessive Force During NYPD Social Distancing Enforcement





Brooklyn DA Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez tells YWN that his office is investigating allegations of excessive force during recent Brooklyn arrests – many of them involving enforcement of social distancing. Social media has exploded in recent days with numerous videos showing the NYPD making arrests, many of the incidents turning violent.

The disturbing images of arrests for social distancing throughout our city serve to erode the progress that has been made in enhancing police accountability and strengthening trust in our criminal justice system. My office is reviewing allegations of excessive force during recent Brooklyn arrests and will investigate these incidents to determine if disciplinary recommendations or criminal charges are warranted.

I urge all New Yorkers to follow the rules regarding social distancing designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus and save lives. I also recommend that enforcement activity regarding social distancing consist of distributing masks, gloves, sanitizers and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Any arrest under these circumstances should always be the last resort. Simply stated, we cannot police ourselves out of this pandemic. Instead, we need to give people the knowledge and ability to keep safe.

