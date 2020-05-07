MIRACLE IN THE SKY: Hatzolah Air Transports Baby From Israel To Boston For Emergency Surgery





As if Hatzolah Air has not been busy enough lately…..

It all started just before Purim when Rabbi Zarchi, the famous Chabad Shalich from Boston was introduced to Eli Rowe of Hatzolah Air by Avromie Lieberman (a Chasdei Lev Founder and Director) at a fund-raising event for Chasdei Lev in Manhattan.

Avromie could be heard telling Rabbi Zarchi “Hatzolah Air might be the purest most incredible tzedakah in Klal Yisroel’s history. They literally fly patients for free anywhere in the world. It’s mamish unbelievable”.

A short 2 months later, as Hatzolah Air teams were working 24/7 flying patients in their specialized COVID-19 airplane capsule, building field hospitals and flying bodies for Kevura in Israel, a family from Israel frantically called Rabbi Zarchi crying, begging for his help.

“How can we possibly get our baby to Boston for emergency surgery, we cannot even think about paying the over $200,000 plus that we were told it would cost to fly us their and we must go this week!”

Not 10 minutes went by and the baby’s mother received a phone call from Rabbi Zarchi assuring her that it was all arranged and totally free. “2 words is all I have to say: HATZOLAH AIR”.

In an incredible display of Siyata Dishmaya, Yaakov Gade and some other crew members from Hatzolah Air were in the airport loading niftarim onto a plane that was about to depart for Eretz Yisroel in the next 2 hours. Sadly, Hatzolah Air had sent close to a dozen planes to Israel over the last few weeks in collaboration with the Nakash Family, close friends of Hatzolah Air and legendary Baalei Chasadim and this was becoming a scene that was being replayed multiple times each week.

Within 8 minutes, passports were being rushed to Farmingdale Airport and a world class medical team from Hatzolah Air led by Dr. Avishai Neuman was on its way to Israel.

YWN spoke with one of the medical crew upon returning and asked if he can describe the flight: “On the way to Eretz Yisroel we learnt and said tehillim and thanked Hashem to be fortunate to help those who can never repay the favor; on the way home in the exact same seats we were blessed to give a 6 pound baby the gift of life”.

Upon touching down nonstop in Boston from Tel Aviv after 11 hours, Rabbi Zarchi met the young Mother and Father as they stepped off the plane and asked them how their trip was. “No words” said the babies mother with tears rolling down his face, “Wait, Rabbi. Make that two words. HATZOLAH AIR”.

