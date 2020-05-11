Chareidi Pre-School Assistant Diagnosed With COVID-19, Children Quarantined





A gan assistant in a special education pre-school in the Chareidi community in Karmiel was diagnosed with the coronavirus several days after she returned to work, an Army Radio report said on Motzei Shabbos.

The woman, who had no symptoms, had undergone a test for COVID-19 ahead of a family event at which elderly relatives would be attending to ensure she wouldn’t be putting them at risk and to her surprise, tested positive.

The woman’s co-workers and two children in the gan entered self-quarantine and the gan closed.

As a result of the incident, the Rav of Karmiel, Rav Avraham Tzvi Margalit, made a decision that no additional ganim in the Chareidi community will re-open for the time being.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








